All are invited to join the Northern Minnesota Songwriters for its quarterly fall gathering to network with other songwriters and perform their songs for an audience.
“As far as I know, we are the only organized group of songwriters in northern Minnesota,” said songwriter Vicki Morrison Goble. “It’s encouraging and inspiring to spend time with other songwriters. Not just songwriters — as most of us do at least a little performing, as well.”
The main reason to attend is for networking purposes, she said.
“Someone attending may even find someone to collaborate with, and may learn of new opportunities for expanding their own craft,” she said.
The Northern Minnesota Songwriters will gather Sept.14, in Bemidji at NLfx, a music store and dealer of audio, video, lighting and intercom equipment.
The topic of discussion for the September event surrounds digital audio workstations.
A digital audio workstation is an electronic device or application software used for recording, editing and producing audio files.
Songwriter Paul Nye has worked with Logic Pro X and Garageband and will share some of what he has learned with the group. Attendees will be asked to share their knowledge, experiences, tips and hints as well, so participants should come with questions.
“Digital audio workstations are quite powerful and I don’t understand even close to half what they can do. It’s pretty amazing. People who know what they’re doing can turn out professional sounding music in their spare bedrooms using a digital audio workstation,” said Morrison Goble.
Common topics at Northern Minnesota Songwriters meetings include: ways for songwriters to make money, networking techniques, and events of interest to songwriters such as, open mic nights, songwriting workshops or local performances.
Participants are also invited to suggest areas of interest they would like to see addressed at future gatherings.
The Northern Minnesota Songwriters group meets quarterly and offers the opportunity for songwriters to socialize, learn, share songs, and support each other in polishing their writing skills. Songwriters at all levels, from beginners to professionals, are invited.
“We have people with a wide variety of expertise and experience,” Morrison Goble said.
At each meeting, attendees are offered an opportunity to share an original song and receive supportive feedback from the group.
The official meeting time begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring a bag lunch if desired and can feel free to arrive early. NLfx doors open at 10 a.m. There is no cost to attend.