The Northern Minnesota Songwriters will gather March 14 at NLfx, located in Bemidji’s industrial park.
The official meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. A bag lunch is recommended. NLfx, 1319 Naylor Drive SE, doors open at 1 a.m. The gatherings are free of charge.
The March topic is notation software. Discussion will be led by Vicki Morrison Goble
The Northern Minnesota Songwriters group meets quarterly and offers the opportunity for songwriters to socialize, learn, share songs, and support each other while polishing their writing skills. Songwriters at all levels, from beginners to professionals, are invited. At every meeting each songwriter attending is offered an opportunity to share an original song and receive supportive feedback.
Find Northern Minnesota Songwriters on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/NorthernMinnesotaSongwriters or search for Northern Minnesota Songwriters in the Facebook search bar.
For more information, contact Vicki at 218-308-8611 or hpt.alto@gmail.com