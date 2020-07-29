The Minnesota State Fair will host the State Fair Food Parade Aug. 20-23, 27-30 and Sept. 3-7.
This historic event will be a drive-thru experience featuring 16 vendors and a chance to get your State Fair food fix while supporting the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Participating food vendors include: Turkey to Go, Tom Thumb Donuts, Fresh French Fries, Sweets & Treats, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Que Viet, Pronto Pups, Pitchfork Sausage/Butcher Boys London Broil, Dairy Goodness Bar by Midwest Dairy, West Indies Soul Food, Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs, Giggles’ Campfire Grill, Cheese On-A-Stick and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, The Hangar, El Sol Mexican Foods and Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar. A menu and pricing can be found at the following link: https://mnstatefair.org/food-parade-2020/
A limited number of vehicle tickets will be sold per hour and must be purchased online in advance. Each vehicle ticket is $20 (fees extra, sales tax included) and includes entrance for up to five people per vehicle, with proceeds supporting Minnesota State Fair operations. Food purchases are not included in the vehicle ticket price. Tickets will be sold for specific days and arrival times. The event runs Thursdays through Sundays, Aug. 20-23, 27-30 and Sept. 3-6 (arrival times on the hour from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m.); Monday, Sept. 7 (arrival times on the hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
State Fair food vendors will be located along a 1.5 mile route through the fairgrounds, and all food service will be conducted at the vehicle window following health and safety protocols.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31 and are only available online at:
https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1014474/2020-minnesota-state-fair-food-parade-stpaul-minnesota-state-fair-events
The Food Parade is a multi-hour experience. Each vehicle will receive one insulated Minnesota State Fair reusable lunch bag and a goodie bag filled with surprises from sponsors and partners. The Food Parade route will feature fun entertainment and activities (sponsored by Mazda), a trivia contest with prizes (sponsored by Summit Brewing) and appearances by State Fair mascots Fairborne and Fairchild (sponsored by Faribault Woolen Mill). Additional sponsor support is provided by Sleep Number, Allina Health | Aetna, Bremer Bank, Cal Spas, Humana, Minnesota Corn Growers Association and Xcel Energy.
A food drive in partnership with Cub, benefiting Second Harvest Heartland, will also be included in the activities.
For additional information and frequently asked questions, visit the following link: https://mnstatefair.org/food-parade-2020/
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 — Labor Day, Sept. 6.