Icebox Radio Theater will present ‘A Night at the Movies’ live from International Falls at 7 p.m. March 27.
Due to concerns about the COVIG-19 virus pandemic, IBRT officials will not be able to have a live, in-studio audience for this show.
“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our community and performing without an audience has become necessary,” officials said in a statement. “However, we are seeing this difficult situation as an opportunity.”
Live radio drama, as it was performed during the medium’s Golden Age in the 1930s and 1940s, is largely a lost art, said a news release. Though podcasting and audio fiction are gaining unprecedented popularity, very few shows are performed for a listening audience which isn’t viewing the show in the same space it’s being performed. Modern technology allows even small groups such as the IBRT to stream live on the internet and officials hope friends and fans will be willing to snuggle in, tune in to the show on their favorite app or browser, and listen the way their grandparents did, enraptured with a program that’s happening as they hear it.
Listeners can hear the show at http://www.iceboxradio.org/live, or on the Icebox Radio Workshop feed located at https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-icebox-radio-workshop.