After a number of years of performing variations of “A Christmas Carol,” the Littlefork Community Theatre has a new winter show and a new director.
Breanne Cipriano is directing around 35 local actors in performing, “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe,” after the retirement of longtime director, Nancy McBride.
“I’m totally new to it, I was in theater in high school, but I’m totally new to directing. This has been a great experience,” Cipriano said.
She chose the show because she has loved the classic story since she was a child, she said.
“I was just trying to find something new, we’ve always done the Christmas Carol or some adaptation of it in Littlefork, which is a wonderful story, and I love that story, but I just wanted to branch out from that and see if we could do something a little more fresh,” she said.
The show was dramatized by Joseph Robinette and based on the classic book by C.S. Lewis. In the tale, four children stumble through a wardrobe into the land of Narnia and learn of their prophesied destiny to free it from an evil queen. The children are guided by a mystical lion and meet animal friends along their journey.
“The kids involved have just worked really, really hard and they have a love for theater, which has been really fun to watch,” Cipriano said. “It’s going to be a really awesome performance and I want to encourage people to come watch it because it’s going to be a fun time.”
The production will be held on the stage in the old gym at the Littlefork-Big Falls School at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Admission is $5 at the door. An intermission with refreshments available will take place during the show.
Funds from admission raise scholarship money for a graduating senior involved in theater at Littlefork-Big Falls.