A Vegas entertainer with Borderland roots is using the COVID-19 pandemic as inspiration for a new song.
Jonny Bird, a native of International Falls, wrote an original song, “Alone, Together,” highlighting unity in a time of separation.
“I’ve seen the depression and despair in some of my friends here in Vegas, and many of them back in the Midwest,” Bird said. “So many people feel isolated and lonely, and the song is intended to remind us all that we are all in this together and we are never really alone. The title came to me as a ‘duh’ moment. Let’s all be alone together.”
The song and its accompanying videos feature other Las Vegas performers including Bucky Heard from the Righteous Brothers, Vinny and Vin From the Bronx Wanderers, Elisa Furr (Celine Dion Tribute), Star Search winner Mark O’Toole and many more.
“This is the right song for the moment. It’s not a re-make or re-mix, it’s all original, written for this moment,” Bird said. “The song also got high praise from the legendary producer Ron Alexenburg, formerly of CBS and later Columbia records and then senior vice president and general manager of Epic records. This was one of the guys behind ‘We Are The World,’ and he’s offered to help. Our goal is to make this song the viral message for the times.”
With the stages in Las Vegas dark, Bird said he has focused on writing and producing new material, while many of his friends are performing in their living rooms with virtual tip jars.
“I now produce a new radio podcast with former Ray Charles singer, Renee Davis, on Friday nights, and am a producer and co-host of the very popular Twin Brother From Different Mothers podcast on Saturdays, both on GOLIVE.VEGAS,” he said.
Bird hopes “Alone, Together,” stands as a reminder that even with the current environment, people have each other and are finding ways to connect.
“We’ve all been so busy that we’ve lost touch with each other and we have so many ways of communicating, that we can no longer communicate,” he said. “I think we may have rediscovered the value of time now, too... Everyone I have worked with on this project has shared how important it has been to find ways to stay positive, and things like this make it easier.”
Vegas personality
Bird notes about six weeks ago, he was recognized as a Las Vegas personality by illustrator and artist, Neal Portnoy.
“When the city shut down, he worked a deal with a product distributor to feature his caricatures of dozens of his ‘Portnoyed’ Las Vegas personalities on mugs, and shares the profits with each of the performers,” Bird said of the mugs, available at portnoyed.com.”
Looking into the future, Bird is booking and producing shows for “The Las Vegas Headliners Tour,” and would said he would love to bring the show to Borderland.
“What happens in Vegas can come to you,” he said.
For more information on the tour, Bird’s office can be reached at 725-205-2349.