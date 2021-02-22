Las Vegas headline vocalists are teaming up for performances in Minnesota, including two shows in International Falls.
Falls native Jonny Bird will be joined by Vinny Adinolfi and Mark Maynard for two performances March 1 and March 2 at the AmericInn at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. both nights, and tickets are $30 per person, which can be reserved in person at the AmericInn or by calling/texting 725-232-7182.
Jonny Bird
Bird, who grew up in International Falls, is the founder of "The Fabulous Vegas Guys," and co-lead in "Crooners Inc." A news release said he performed more than 5,000 shows before moving to Las Vegas in 2019.
Bird has recorded seven albums, including one original, and is expected to release a new album with originals from "Live From Las Vegas," with several celebrity collaborations.
Bird performed with Adinolfi and Bucky Heard of The Righteous Brothers on the Las Vegas strip in "The Triple Threat Show," until COVID-19 shut down Lounge.
Vinny Adinolfi
Adinolfi is the founder and lead of "The Bronx Wanderers," the release said. In addition, some of his notable accomplishments include:
- Top 10 show on the strip with more than 1,000 shows promoted by Caesar's Entertainment
- Toured all over North America
- Produced or performed on more than 25 gold records
- Performs with his two sons (not appearing on this tour) in his regular shows
Frankie Valli Tribute Artist - Mark Maynard
Maynard has performed his "Frankie's Falsetto" show more than 1,000 times, both as a solo artist and with a group. His accomplishments include:
- First performer officially selected by Frankie Valli to appear in his tribute shows
- Performed as Frankie in "Legends in Concert"
The show
Performing intimate portions of their headline acts, all three Vegas performers will sing and tell stories of the songs they loved and the stories behind them. From celebrity interactions, backstage conversations and red-carpet events, the release said the performers will leave audiences wanting more after their 90-minute shows.
The "Show After the Show," will continue after the official ending with a question-and-answer opportunity, meet and greets, pictures and even a chance to request songs from their favorite entertainers.
"This is a rare opportunity for locals in the Rochester and International Falls areas to enjoy Las Vegas entertainers without the airplane tickets, and hopefully open the doors for future shows," the release said.