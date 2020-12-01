International Falls Fire Department
CO alarm: An alarm sounding at a residence on Aspen Way Saturday indicated it needed replacement, department staff found.
Garage fire: A garage fire at 5753 Highway 11 Friday called firefighters back later in the day when it rekindled. The initial call at 9:43 a.m. brought 17 firefighters for five hours to the scene, where six water lines, each able to pump 250 gallons a minute, were used, with the Littlefork Fire Department shuttling water to extinguish the fire and protect nearby structures and a nearby propane tank. A former body shop, the smoke from the structure could be seen two miles away, and was in flames upon arrive, the report said. The fire rekindled and firefighters returned at 3:30 p.m. where they spent two hours putting out “hot spots” and moved the tank.
Gas smell: Staff checked Nov. 22 for the smell of gas at a residence on Wayside Lane, but found nothing.