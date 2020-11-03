International Falls Fire Department
Fire check: Firefighters responded Friday to an alarm at Packaging Corporation of America’s Boise paper mill where siding caught fire while work was done on the roof. Contractors extinguished the fire, and firefighters checked to ensure the fire had not spread.
Cooking fire: Firefighters responded Oct. 19 to Voyageurs National Park Headquarters, 316 Highway 11 east, where a fire caused by cooking had been extinguished by staff. Firefighters reset the alarm.
House fire: Flames and smoke were involved Oct. 16 when firefighters responded to a house fire at 518 18th St. E. Firefighters were at the scene for about three hours, during which ladder truck No. 2 and the rescue truck were used to deliver additional air tanks and tools. No cause of the fire is yet known, and no damage estimate was available.
False alarm: Fire Chief Adam Mannausau checked and reset an alarm Oct. 15 at the Falls International Airport.