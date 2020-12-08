International Falls Fire Department
Garage fire: A garage attached to a house at 3635 County Road 145 was deemed a total loss Saturday after a fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined. Firefighters spent about three hours on the scene, where the fire entered a portion of the home, which was also damaged from water and smoke.
Brush pile: Firefighters spent about one hour Dec. 3 at Bohman’s Quarry, Unorganized Township Road 26, Ray, keeping a brush pile that had been purposely lit by staff, from entering the nearby woods.
Trailer fire: Firefighters spent about an hour and a half Dec. 2 at 1300 Riverside Dr., where a trailer was deemed a total loss from a fire, the cause of which is yet to be determined.