International Falls Fire Department
Electrical fire: The department responded Saturday to an electrical fire at the Days Inn, Highway 53. No information was available.
River response: The department checked the report Friday of pink foam floating on the river. The foam was caused by non hazardous dyes used by Packaging Corporation of America's paper process.
Smoke alarm: Firefighters responded to a fire alarm activation, believed to be caused by cooking, on Third Street March 3, but no additional information was available.