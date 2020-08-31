A light turnout for the 1960 Falls High Class reunion didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of classmates and spouses who shared old stories and caught up with each other’s lives Aug. 15 at Thunderbird Lodge.
The festive room and decorations helped set the mood. Each place setting included purple and gold face masks along with Falls High School Bronco ornaments made as keepsakes by Joan Heinle.
Carol Anderson welcomed classmates at the door and Delane Servis opened a short program with pertinent and humorous remarks. Jim Nelson (Grampa Magic) entertained the group with his legendary card tricks, followed by appetizers, drinks, dessert and hours of renewing old friendships.
The committee hopes to plan a larger reunion for next summer.