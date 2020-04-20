What does the Borderland Humane Society staff do when the city is following a Stay-at-Home, the holding facility is closed to the public, and all the animals that were at the facility have been adopted?
Business doesn’t stop just because their are no animals at the holding facility. The staff takes this time to do the deep cleaning of the inside of the facility, reorganize and restock supplies, go through the office paperwork and generally give the place a good cleaning over and through before the next animal comes through the door.
The BHS board continues to communicate via email and text for any business that needs to be taken care of or decisions that need to be made. The treasurer remains very busy with the donations that continue to be come in.
While the doors are closed to the public, the police are still able to bring in stray, lost or found animals.
BHS staff is available to assist the public during the holding facilities regular hours by appointment only.
The spring spay and neuter transport that was planned for cats is on hold. Please watch the BHS Facebook page for updates.
For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BorderlandHumaneSociety/
Continue to support the Borderland Humane Society, if you are able to. Donations can be sent to Borderland Humane Society 1990 Valley Pine Circle Int’l Falls, MN 56649.