The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Juggling: A Not-So-Brief Introduction take-and-move art kits to member libraries May 1-31, according to an ALS press release.
Designed by COMPAS, these kits provide recipients "a primer on the ancient artform introducing the history, science, theory and beginning technique."
Juggling kits will be distributed at the following libraries and ALS outreach locations:
- Aurora Public Library
- Babbitt Public Library
- Baudette Public Library
- Bovey Public Library
- Buhl Public Library
- Calumet Public Library
- Carlton Area Public Library
- Chisholm Public Library
- Cloquet Public Library
- Coleraine Public Library
- Cook Public Library
- Duluth Public Library
- Ely Public Library
- Eveleth Public Library
- Gilbert Public Library
- Grand Marais Public Library
- Grand Rapids Area Library
- Hibbing Public Library
- Hoyt Lakes Public Library
- International Falls Public Library
- Keewatin Public Library
- Marble Public Library
- Moose Lake Public Library
- Mountain Iron Public Library
- Silver Bay Public Library
- Two Harbors Public Library
- Virginia Public Library
- Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
The kit includes three antibacterial juggling balls and an instructional insert.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.