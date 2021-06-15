The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) is now offering free access to the Creativebug resource for patrons residing in Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis counties, according to a press release put out by ALS June 9.
Users will have “unlimited access to more than 1,000 award-winning arts and crafts video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists.”
The website features classes on topics in art and design, sewing, paperwork, holidays and parties, knitting and crochet, quilting, jewelry and more. Users can browse by skill difficulty levels, quick or multi-part classes, specialty techniques or those video tutorials best suited for children.
“We have found that do-it-yourself activities are extremely popular in the Arrowhead Library System region, and we are happy to support the maker movement with this new free resource for patrons,” ALS Regional Librarian Mollie Stanford said.
Those interested can visit www.alslib.info and click on the Creativebug icon or visit https://www.creativebug.com/lib/arrowheadlibrary. Users will need an active library card number to log into the Creativebug site and to create an account.
For more information about how to get an ALS library card, those interested can visit https://www.alslib.info/services/how-do-i-get-a-library-card/ or call ALS at 218-741-3840.