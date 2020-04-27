The weather is inching up to warm, but it sure seems to be getting there slowly. I hope everyone has been able to get outside and enjoy the moments of sunshine, some occasionally even without wind. The library continues to provide access to lots of digital material including free access to "Because of Winn Dixie," by Kate DiCamillo through ebooks Minnesota at library.biblioboard.com/module/one-book-one-minnesota. Join the discussion as residents throughout Minnesota read this book together.
The library also continues to provide access to our physical collection if you call, email or chat with us during the weekday to work out which titles you would like and when you want to pick them up. Let us know how we can help.
We are working with city administration on guidelines for re-opening and keeping staff and community healthy when we do. Check our Facebook page for the latest information. You are also welcome to stop by the library and see if we are open. We are hoping that as the weather warms we can put laptops outside for community members to use.
We have three newer sewing and craft books that encourage re-using and mending what we already have. They approach fabric in very different yet similar ways. Check out "Mending Life: a handbook for repairing clothes and hearts," by Nina and Sonya Montenego for a joyful, meditative approach to restoring clothes already owned. Learn how to patch, darn, hem and more.
"Wabi-Sabi Sewing," by Karen Lewis is 20 sewing patterns for perfectly imperfect projects. The Japanese art of Wabi-Sabi highlights the imperfect in a positive way. The 20 projects are focused around living, eating and sleeping spaces and then items to take out of the house.
"Wise Craft Quilts," by Blair Stocker is a guide to turning beloved fabrics into meaningful patchwork.
Ever wondered how forensics got started? "American Sherlock," by Kate Winkler Dawson explores murder, forensics and the birth of American CSI. Edward Oscar Heinrich was one of America’s first forensic scientists and spearheaded the invention of forensic tools still in use today including bloodstain pattern analysis, ballistics, lie detector tests and fingerprints as courtroom evidence.
"The Chill," by Scott Carson is a horror thriller set in upstate New York where an old neglected dam hides a secret. A dark prophecy’s time to be fulfilled has arrived, a sacrifice is demanded. Who will have to pay?
On a lighter note is RaeAnne Thayne’s "The Sea Glass Cottage." The cover makes me dream of idyllic, warm days by a lake. Olivia Harper is living the life she always dreamed about, but it hasn’t been so dreamy lately with long days at work. So when she learns her mother has been seriously injured in a car accident, she packs up her life and returns to her home on the northern California coast. Olivia finds she must balance her own needs with the needs of her injured mother and her older sister’s 15 year old resentful orphan. It’s never too late to heal family wounds.