No Fooling! This is the weirdest year I have lived through thus far. I hope everyone is maintaining their sense of humor at least once a day, being kind and gracious to all they encounter and reaching out to get the help you need.
Here are some books on our shelves with a sense of humor. Let us know if you’d like to borrow them.
The outdoorsman will enjoy “The Night the Bear Ate the Goombaw” or “A Fine and Pleasant Misery,” both by Patrick McManus and “A Fish Like Grampa’s,” by Thomas McCabe. Of course, don’t forget the classic, “A Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson and for stupid criminal stories read “Poacher’s Caught” and “More Poacher’s Caught.”
Actors, comedians and other celebrities can provide many a laugh through books such as, “My Life as a 10-Year-Old Boy,” by Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson or, “If You Ask Me (and of course you won’t),” by Betty White; “In Such Good Company,” by Carol Burnett and “Bossypants” by Tina Fey. Blogger Jenny Lawson’s book, “Let’s Pretend This Never Happened” (a mostly true memoir) includes lots of funny episodes from her life as does Allie Brosh’s “Hyperbole and a Half: unfortunate situations, flawed coping mechanisms, mayhem, and other things that happened.”
David Sedaris has many funny books and we have several including, “Naked and Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: a modest bestiary.”
I am going to date myself here, but who remembers humor columnist Erma Bombeck? She provided many a laugh growing up. The library has eight of her titles including four in one volume called Four of a Kind which includes “Motherhood: the second oldest profession”; “If Life is a Bowl of Cherries – what am I doing in the Pits?”; “Grass is always greener over the septic tank,” and “Aunt Erma’s Cope Book.”
Dave Berry’s humor was also a big deal as I left home and started college and adulthood. Enjoy six non-fiction titles including, “Live Right and Find Happiness.”
Fiction titles that will provide a laugh or two include: “Skinny Dip,” by Carl Hiaasen; “Good Omens,” by Neil Gaiman; “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” by Maria Semple; “Boomsday,” by
Christopher Buckley; “How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia,” by Mohsin Hamid; and “One More Thing: stories and more stories,” by B.J. Novak.
“The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl,” by Ryan North is a terrific laugh of a superhero? And who remembers the comic strip “Nancy,” by Olivia Jaimes? We have a new collection of her strips.
Do you have a favorite book you read anytime you want to laugh? Let us know your favorite.
Reminder, we are currently closed to the public. All materials have been renewed until May 2 and all fines (past and current) have been waived.
See last week’s column or notice on the door of the library for what services we can currently offer you. Staff are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to talk with you via phone, email or LiveChat on our website internationalfallslibrary.us.