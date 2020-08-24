The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, August 10, 2020 by President Kathy Sikkila at 7 p.m. with 11 members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with John Sirotiak, conductor, pro-tem. There was one petition for membership: Susan Magner, whose eligibility is her father, Clarence Remillard, a member of Post 2948. A voice vote was taken to accept Susan as a member of the Auxiliary.
The General Orders were read. There was no correspondence. The auxiliary dispensed with the reading of the July meeting minutes as copies were passed out.
Dawn Flesland presented the treasurers report and it was filed, subject to audit.
Committee Reports:
Linda Chezick reported on Veterans and Family Support. The 2021 Minnesota VFW calendars are here and available for sale.
Reports on Americanism, youth activities and legislative were given by Irene Anderson.
Upcoming dates for Americanism to remember are:
- Patriots Day, Sept. 11
- POW/MIA Day, Sept. 18
- Gold Star Mother/Family Day is Sept. 27.
Get excited for the red, white and blue is the theme for youth activities. There is a patriotic art contest for children in grades: 1-2, 3-5 and 6-8. The legislature program stressed the importance of the Veterans Restorative Justice Act. Also included in the bulletin was a cut and paste letter to send to our senators about the Veterans Restorative Justice Act.
Membership report was given by Dawn Flesland, currently at 76.16 percent. Letters are going out soon to remind members to pay their dues.
There were no bills.
The Fairview/Hospice butterfly release went well. Members met at Forest Hill Cemetery for a brief program and to release the butterflies.
Installation of officers was conducted by Irene Anderson for 2020-2021.
The auxiliary will renew our Bond as required by the National By Laws. Podium books will be ordered for 2021 this fall.
General orders can be emailed to members who would like them. Mailed copies are available for a yearly fee.
The auxiliary will purchase a POW/MIA flag to donate to a local business on Sept. 18.
Door prize was won by John Sirotiak.
The meeting was closed at 8:06 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 7 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing Or in person at the Post, depending upon restrictions due to the Covid-19 virus.