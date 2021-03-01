The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 2948 purchased three books and donated them to the Falls High School Library as part of the Youth Activities Program.
The books were on the Patriotism through Literacy book list sent to the Auxiliaries. Donation of the books was done in honor of the VFW National President Sandi Onstwedder.
The books were titled, "Pure Grit: How American WWII Nurses Survived Battle" by Mary Cronk Farrell; "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians who Helped Win The Space Race" by Margot Lee Shetterly; and "If I Ever Get Out of Here" by Eric Gansworth.