The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order at 7 p.m. May 11 by President, Kathy Sikkila with seven members present via Zoom video conferencing.
The opening ritual was held and roll call of officers was conducted. We had one application for membership; Sue Larsen. The application was investigated and she is eligible through her father. A voice vote was taken to accept Sue as a new member.
The general orders, correspondence and the March meeting minutes were read.
Dawn Flesland presented the treasurer's report and it was filed, subject to audit.
The scholarship report was given by Beth Johnson. The auxiliary had eight applications and after several members reviewed the applications, a recipient was awarded.
The membership report was given by Flesland. We are currently at 90.74 percent. There were several deceased members on the Minnesota VFW Auxiliary Malta site.
Donations were made to VFW National Home, Silver Bay Veteran’s Home and District 8 Ways and Means.
The Auxiliary received a donation from Knights of Columbus Assembly 3426 to go towards phone cards in Care packages sent to local service members overseas.
Election of officers was tabled until we can formally meet in person. The current officers will remain elected.
Our next three meetings, June, July and August will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing. Members will receive letters with information and are encouraged to join.
Memorial Day services at the local cemeteries are cancelled.
We remembered our members who had passed away and will Drape the Charter for them in the future. Our members we lost are; Gail Shipley, Gladyce Arnold and Evelyn St. Peter.
Door prize was won by Irene Anderson.
The meeting was closed at 7:55 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 via Zoom video conferencing.