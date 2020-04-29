The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The dining room is closed and meals are pick-up only between 5-6 p.m. at door No. 3, located on the east side of Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Community members who want meals are encouraged to call 218-285-7225 by 4 p.m. on cafe day to reserve a meal.
May 5
BBQ Chicken
Fried potatoes
Vegetable
Fruit
May 7
Cheeseburger
French fries
Vegetables
Fruit
May 12
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Vegetable
Fruit
Garlic bread
May 14
Pulled pork sandwich
Baked beans
Coleslaw
Fruit
May 19
Chicken sandwich
French fries
Vegetable
Fruit
May 21
Polish and saurkraut
Noodles
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
May 26
Roast chicken
Mashed potatoes and gravy
Vegetable
Fruit
Dinner roll
May 28
Cook's choice