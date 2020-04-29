Dedicated volunteers
Buy Now

Backus kitchen staff Mary Ann Lien, left, and Jill Malone, dish up to-go meals during Community Cafe. 

 Staff photo by Emily Gedde

The Community Cafe offers free meals, to anyone in Koochiching County, regardless of income, with no restrictions. The dining room is closed and meals are pick-up only between 5-6 p.m. at door No. 3, located on the east side of Backus Community Center, 900 Fifth St. Community members who want meals are encouraged to call 218-285-7225 by 4 p.m. on cafe day to reserve a meal. 

May 5

BBQ Chicken

Fried potatoes

Vegetable

Fruit

 May 7

Cheeseburger

French fries

Vegetables

Fruit

May 12

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Vegetable

Fruit

Garlic bread 

May 14

Pulled pork sandwich 

Baked beans

Coleslaw

Fruit

May 19

Chicken sandwich

French fries

Vegetable

Fruit

May 21

Polish and saurkraut

Noodles

Vegetable

Fruit

Dinner roll

May 26 

Roast chicken

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Vegetable 

Fruit

Dinner roll

May 28

Cook's choice

Tags

Recommended for you