When to plant your northern Minnesota Vegetable Garden is an interesting question. The best advice I can give you is... not yet. It’s cold out there and the ground is frozen.
“Don’t plant anything before Memorial Day,” Is advice often given by our long-time farm families. It is good advice. You will get a nice garden. When I got married in 1990 I didn’t plant my garden until the last week of June and everything ripened except the sweet corn. But I can’t leave anything alone and I always push the limits and plant early.
The average last spring frost date is a good factor to consider when deciding when to plant frost susceptible plants like tomatoes, beans, and squash. When I researched this, I found dates ranging from April 20th to June 20th depending upon the source. According to an article published last spring by the University of Minnesota Extension Service, April 20th was the 20 years average date of last frost in Minnesota. This may be true for the Twin Cities but I don’t think it works for us up here in Zone 3 Minnesota Department of Agriculture statistics suggests a May 22 average last frost date for Bemidji (May 25 for International Falls.). Extension expects these dates to move earlier when the averages are recalculated in the next year.
Even so, check the 10-day weather forecast before planting to see if there is an expected dip in temperatures expected and be prepared to cover your plants with blankets or put a water sprinkler on them before the frost hits. Soil temperature is also important.
Micro climate should also be considered. Some garden spots may get frost when no frost is reported elsewhere. My garden has great soil, but it sits in a low area that can get frost on such occasions. If you live by a lake, the water may moderate your temperatures to prevent frost.
Some plants like radishes, carrots, onions, and peas, can be planted as soon as the ground is workable. Make sure there is no frost in the ground. If your potato fork makes a “tunk” sound, it is probably frost. If the ground is too wet, wait. Too wet is when soil sticks to your shoes or when you squeeze dirt into a ball and it stays together. The soil needs to be soft and crumbly before cultivating and planting.
A soil thermometer is a good investment for a home gardener. All seeds have a temperature range when they will germinate. Thirty-five to 40 degree soil is warm enough for onions, carrots, radishes, lettuce, and peas. Potatoes can be planted starting at 40 degrees. They will grow when they are ready. Garden corn needs 50 degrees. If corn is planted too early it can mold and die. Warm season crops like beans, cucumbers, squash, and melons need at least 60 degrees and prefer warmer temperatures. These seeds are also bigger and are planted deeper where the soil stays cooler longer.
I have three planting times. The first is as soon as the soil is workable in late April or early May. The second is on Fishing Opener/Mother’s Day. The fishing public accesses are too crowded and Mother would like help planting the garden. The third is after danger of frost when I put out tomato and pepper plants and then I also plant bean, squash, melon, and cucumber seeds.
These local garden articles will reach you each week throughout the gardening season but also click on “Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website for gardening information. Local Master Gardeners are now responding to your questions via voicemail beginning April 1. Call 218-444-7916, leaving your name, number and question. Our Facebook page may also be of help to you: <https://www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners/