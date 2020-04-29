Need an Arrowhead Library System, or ALS, public library card to access digital resources at home? If you live in the ALS seven-county service area of Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis, you can get one today.
To apply, visit https://www.alslib.info/services/how-do-i-get-a-library-card/ or https://bit.ly/2Uefgv9!
With your ALS public library card, you are able to access many of the free digital resources available 24/7 online and can use it to check out books, DVDs, audiobooks, and more at any of our 27-member public libraries in the region and ALS Bookmobile once the majority of services have been restored.
New ALS public library cards will be sent via mail to the mailing addresses listed in the applications. If you include your email address, your library card number will be emailed to you as well.
If you know you have a library card but can’t find it, call 218-741-3840 to get the library card renewed or issue you a new library card for free.
Digital resources
Arrowhead Library System wants you to know about the free digital resources available to you 24/7 without leaving the comfort and safety of your home, including eBooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, and more.
These resources include:
- Brainfuse – HelpNow, offering one-on-one homework help, skills building, writing lab, subject testing, and language support
- Brainfuse – JobNow, offering live interactive online help combined with online resources to guide users through the necessary tasks to get a job
- MackinVIA PreK-Grade 12 School eBook Collection, offering over 2,000 titles available for downloading, content selected for school-age youth
- OverDrive/Libby App, offering eBooks and audiobooks that can be downloaded onto devices for quick reading and listening
- Novelist, a readers’ advisory database
- Chilton, an auto repair database
- RBDigital, a collection of downloadable full-color, interactive digital magazines
To see the full list of databases available to you, visit the ALS Research Databases page to get started: http://www.alslib.info/services/research-databases/