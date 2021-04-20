With just two months to go before the event, Grandma's Marathon released their plans on how the race will be held in a press release Tuesday, detailing how competitors will be kept as safe as possible.
Some changes to the race are:
- The field reduced to 50%
- Operational changes, such as rolling starts and social distancing
- Large gatherings are being discouraged
- Ancillary events like packet pickups and the spaghetti dinner will be modified
“We basically had to redesign every aspect of Grandma’s Marathon weekend. There’s lots of work still left to get this thing across the finish line, and we couldn’t be more thankful for our municipal and community partners,” Executive Director Shane Bauer said. “We know what it felt like to not have the race, and that wasn’t fun. The amount of time, effort, and cooperation that’s gone into planning this 2021 race is phenomenal. It will be a great achievement for the entire area if and when we pull it off.”
The press release said masks and face coverings will be required throughout the event.
Any spectators who may want to attend the event are discouraged to do so in large groups and because many spectating sites will be closed off in this year's race.
Also, the "Rock the Big Top" post-race celebration will not be taking place in 2021.
“Those things hurt because the people are such a big piece of the atmosphere that makes Grandma’s Marathon special,” Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said. “To ask supporters to stay home is not what we want, but it is what’s necessary so we can have the race and be good stewards of our community at the same time.”
The Grandma's Marathon is set for June 17-19. For more information, those curious can call (218) 727-0947 or visit grandmasmarathon.com.