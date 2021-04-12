April comes from the Latin word APERIO, “to open” (bud), because plants begin to grow during this month, even in northern Minnesota! Though we face a challenge with each new gardening season, we get out there looking for our perennials to break through and trees and shrubs to bud. We are surrounded with life in the garden. Even a back ache reminds us we are alive and (for the most part) in working condition. The garden, uncovered, gives us hope.
If you are planting a new garden, consider using a slope facing the sun. Your garden will warm up more during the day if angled toward the sun. Residual heat in plants and soil may determine whether your garden sustains frost damage during the night. Cool air, which is dense and heavy, will flow away from plants growing on a slope. Your work will be rewarded with flowers that can be enjoyed or vegetables harvested more quickly. The plantings will reward you longer as the sun will continue to warm this area into the autumn.
Good soil, full of organic matter, retains moisture, reducing the rate of evaporation. Amend the soil and use mulch to prevent evaporation of moisture on a slope.
Plants themselves can modify cooling. Dark ones with a maroon or bronze cast may absorb more heat during the day. Those that have been planted close together create a canopy that entraps heat from the soil. Be sure to check on a plant’s cold hardiness as it determines its ability to withstand cold temperatures. Our planting zone is 3. This is very important in our northern clime as you want your investment in perennials and labor to pay back.
Keep a journal of this new garden. Often, nature has a way of telling you about whether your practices are successful or not. Noting certain diseases, insects, or weeds can influence your decisions for planting in the years to come. We get many free calendars each year. I keep one calendar each year to jot down garden “events.” These are especially helpful with new plantings.
We’ve had a mild spring leading into “our garden season” this year. That could change before this is published but I bet all gardeners are planning to begin soon to rake away some mulch looking for plant growth.
I would conclude that April is well named. May we find new buds popping up and out all month.
Click on "Yard and Garden” at the University of Minnesota Extension website for gardening information. Local Master Gardeners will now respond to your questions via Voice Mai. Call 218-444-7916, leaving your name, number and question. Our Facebook page may also be of help to you: <https://www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners/