Captains Jim and Lee Brickson have returned to Minnesota continuing to “Fight for Good."
According to a news release, the couple had previously served with The Salvation Army in Albert Lea and North Minneapolis. Their last assignment was in Freeport, Ill., where they served for the last three years.
The Bricksons are both U.S. Navy veterans and are the parents to four children and four grandchildren.
“We can all benefit from the rich history of the more than 100 years of the Army’s involvement here in International Falls," Jim said. "Many officers before us have paved a way for days just like this. We look forward to working with this beautiful community.”
Although COVID-19 has changed the look of the units services the Bricksons are working with local leaders to determine community needs and return to the new normal.
“What a great blessing to be called to International falls. In these challenging times, we are certain hope is greater than fear," Lee said. "Together we will continue to make the difference."
The organization seeks financial support to offset the services they provide. There are also various opportunities to volunteer – if anyone has time and a talent to share, the Bricksons encourage people contact them. The Salvation Army is located at 1301 Third Avenue in the Falls.