The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, July 13, 2020 by President Kathy Sikkila at 7 p.m. with nine members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with Linda Chezick, guard, pro-tem and Pat DeLapp, conductress, pro-tem. There were no petitions for membership.
The general orders, correspondence and the June meeting minutes were read.
Dawn Flesland presented the treasurers report and it was filed, subject to audit.
There were no bills.
Linda Chezick reported on Veterans and Family Support. Auxiliary and Post members were asked to program the number for the Veterans Crisis Line in their phones. 1-800-273-8255.
The Minnesota VFW 2021 calendars are ready to pick up and begin selling. Discussion about how to sell to the public during the current pandemic.
The Silver Bay Veterans Home is COVID free. Currently their needs are for monetary donations as residents are treated to a meal delivery once a week and they also play Keno and Bingo for quarters. A list of other items needed was sent to the Auxiliary.
Reports on Americanism, Youth Activities and Legislative programs were given by Irene Anderson. Americanism is having a essay contest for 5th grade, a coloring contest for K-2nd grade and a poster contest for 3rd-4th grade. Youth activities theme is. “Get excited for the red, white and blue”. They are having a individual National Anthem singing contest for youth ages 6-16 years old. The Legislative program stressed the importance of voting, know the candidates and their positions on Veterans issues.
The membership report was given by Dawn Flesland. The Auxiliary has 151 members and at 93 percent. If you are interested in joining the Auxiliary, please contact us.
Donations were made to Silver Bay Veterans Home and the Poly Trauma unit of the Minneapolis VA Hospital for Wounded Warriors holiday gift bags.
Auxiliary members will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery to release our butterflies purchased from Fairview.
A motion was approved by the members present to try and replenish our Penny March fund from our two Zoom meetings. Members are encouraged to bring a extra dollar or two at the August meeting.
Elections were held for the 2020-2021 year:
- President, Linda Chezick
- Senior Vice, Kathy Sikkila
- Junior Vice, Becky Larsen-Griffin
- Secretary, Beth Johnson
- Treasurer, Dawn Flesland
- Conductress, Pat DeLapp
- Chaplain, Irene Anderson
- Guard, Brenda Long
- Patriotic Instructor, Irene Anderson
- Trustee. #1, Lori Nicodemus
- Trustee #2, Betty Jackson
- Trustee #3, Sue Larsen
We draped the charter for our departed members. Shirley Arnold, Laverne Napper, Helen Christensen, Gail Shipley, Gladyce Arnold, Evelyn St. Peter, Randy Mark and Mariam Wagner.
Door prize was won by Sue Larsen.
The meeting was closed at 8:22 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing Or in person at the Post, depending upon restrictions due to the pandemic.