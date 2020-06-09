The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 2948 was called to order on Monday, June 8, 2020 by President Kathy Sikkila at 7 p.m. with eight members present via Zoom video conferencing.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted. There were no petitions for membership.
The general orders, correspondence and the May meeting minutes were read.
Treasurer, Dawn Flesland presented the treasurer's report and it was filed, subject to audit.
The Auxiliary received a award from the VFW National Headquarters for Veterans and Family Support.
Fourth of July festivities have been re-scheduled for Labor Day.
The membership report was given by Dawn Flesland. The Auxiliary voted to pay the dues of the five outstanding members.
Donations were made to Fairview Range Home Care/Hospice for a memorial butterfly and a Love Gift for the outgoing Department President.
The audit for the months of January, February and March was accepted.
Depending on the governor’s restrictions, our July meeting will either be by Zoom or in person at the VFW Post dining room. We will let members know when the decision is made.
Door prize was won by Sue Larsen. The drawing for the life membership was won by Kathy Sikkila.
The meeting was closed at 7:49 p.m. with the closing ceremonies. Our next meeting will be held on Monday, July 14, 2020 at 7 p.m.