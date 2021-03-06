KOOTASCA Community Action offers two different programs to help individuals with disabilities file for Social Security Disability.
The first program, SOAR (SSDI/SSI, Outreach, Accessibility, Recovery) is geared toward individuals who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness within 14 days.
Homeless is defined as living at a shelter, couch hopping, living on the streets, in transitional housing, living in an uninhabitable location or housing paid for by a grant such as HUD.
The goal of this program is to provide a monthly income for homeless individuals to find affordable housing.
The second program is Social Security Advocacy.
This program is for individuals who are housed but are receiving cash assistance through the county. This assistance could be from general assistance, diversionary work program, Minnesota family investment program, or a housing assistance program, Tribal Assistance or Title IV-E Fost Care through the county.
KOOTASCA offers assistance through a certified SOAR Case Workers who will fill out all of the required paperwork, obtain your medical records, file the online application, and maintain contact until there is a case decision.
These programs are offered free of charge to individuals who meet the requirements of the program. KOOTASCA is certified to process both child and adult applications.
Eligible clients in Koochiching County can contact Kim Wirtanen at 218-999-0827 or kimwi@kootasca.org to arrange for a virtual appointment.