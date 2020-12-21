Loman sailor, Bert A. Dahl, MMAFN (55) received the Bluejacket of the Year award.
The Bluejacket Award recognizes sailors for their outstanding and professional performance.
Dahl, son of Anthony and Laura Dahl and grandson of Marilyn and Bertil Dahl, Loman residents, graduated valedictorian of Indus School in 2017. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August of 2019, attended the Naval Submarine School in Groton, CT and was stationed at the Naval Base Point Loma in California.
In November, he qualified in the “Dolphins” event – an organization that treats all submarines as a full member of the crew.
Dahl is currently assigned to the “USS Annapolis” submarine deployed in the Pacific Ocean.