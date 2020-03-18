Saturday, March 21
15 years ago
Elmer Harvey Henrickson died surrounded by his loving family on March 18, 2005. He was born on June 15, 1914, in Baudette, MN, to Alma and Emil Henrickson, of Birchdale. Alma and baby had to travel by Canadian Railway to Stratton, Ontario, to reach their home in Birchdale because there were no roads at that time. Elmer graduated from Indus High School in 1933. He began logging in 1933 using horses and crosscut saws, and was the oldest surviving logger from the Mando era. Elmer operated Logging Camp 29 near Craigsville and Camp 2 on Pine Island, west of Big Falls. At one time, he had as many as 60 of the old-time lumberjacks staying at the camp. In 1955, he and Agnes opened a John Deere dealership which they operated for 32 years until Elmer’s retirement. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Agnes, and his six children: Alyce (Larry) Mannausau, Kenneth (Cheryl) Henrickson, BettyJeanne (Jon Talsness) Henrickson, Audrey (Larry) Roche, Ardel Henrickson and Kathi Henrickson. He also is survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
25 years ago
The rescue of a dog from the ice off Birch Point has prompted Koochiching County officials to warn people to stay off the ice. After receiving a call about a dog that had fallen through the ice, Koochiching County Sheriff Bill Elliott and county Investigator Gary Indahl came to the rescue. Wearing life preservers, the duo pushed a boat in knee-deep slush past open holes of water onto the ice where they found the dog barely able to hold itself on the edge of the ice. The large black Labrador had been in the water for about an hour and was unable to bark or stand up, Indahl said. “It could have just as easily been a person,” Elliott said.
40 years ago
Ernest Rogers and his brother, Clarence, have lived on their Rat Root River farm for most of their lives, and it suits them just fine. In 1901, the bachelor brothers’ father, Joseph Rogers, moved to the farm from Polk County, MN. Clarence, the eldest of 10 children, was six months old when his parents made the move. International Falls had no rail service at the time, so the family brought their cattle in by train from Winnipeg to Fort Frances. They ferried the cows across the Rainy to set up a homestead at Rat Root. In 1928, the family built the large house that the brothers now share. One year, the rambling old barn that houses Clarence’s beef cattle was erected. That house and the barn became “the home place” for the Rogers family.
50 years ago
Winter’s end was the signal for six employees of Falls Marine to shave their snowmobiling beards. They are Jim Larson, Jim Pullar, Jerry Nyborg, Ron Jonson, Harvey Kennedy, and Reed Christianson with Barber Don Chowan. According to Christianson, the clean-shaven men are now ready for the summer boating season.
60 years ago
A Littlefork student, 13, wins the Koochiching County spelling title! Milli Wise, whose mother, Mrs. Dan Wise, was a spelling champion herself in grade school days, defeated five other candidates Friday in the spacious auditorium of the new Littlefork/Big Falls High School. Like the 1959 champion, Freddie Mannausau, of Loman, Milli garnered her title on the third try. The new county champion will be presented with $20, a gift of the International Falls Chamber of Commerce, to help with her expenses in the Upper Midwest contest. She’ll make the trip in company with Douglas Anderson, county superintendent, and her teacher, Mrs. Delores Braun.
70 years ago
The Cara Linda club of Birchdale met at the home of Mrs. Pete Rueberg. Members voted to support organization of a community chest. Mrs. Melvin Gabrielson, delegate to the chest x-ray meeting, reported on results of the meeting. All members are urged to attend the club’s annual meeting in April. Mrs. Gerald Wheelock will report on Indian welfare.