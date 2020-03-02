Wednesday, March 4
15 years ago
Because of ice and snow, the Border Bowl is no more. The building, at 218 Third Street, collapsed sometime early this a.m. The International Falls Police Department was notified of the structure’s collapse at 3:07 a.m. City Building Inspector Marty Ostrowski said there had been a two-man clean-up crew in the building the night before. Border Bowl was built in the late 1950s.
25 years ago
Since sixth grade they yearned to wear the orange and black of the Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings. Twin sisters Lisa and Lora Klemetsen vividly recall playing mini-games at half-time of L-BF girls’ basketball games and vowed that someday they would take the court in the same capacity. Well, they made it and both recently topped the 1,000-point mark. In addition, with the 45-25 win against Bigfork, the Vikings advance to the Subsection 4 Championship; the first time they have advanced this far since 1988.
40 years ago
How do you move a 25-ton house from Point A overlooking Crystal Cove on Rainy Lake to a new foundation at the end of the driveway without cutting any of the Norway pines blocking the way? The Jay Lofgrens decided to take the long way around. Last week, contractor Frank T. Baron plowed a road from the house to Crystal Beach, waited over the weekend for cold weather to supply an extra six inches of ice, and tackled the job Monday afternoon. The three feet of ice cracked and groaned in protest while the house moved across the lake, but easily supported the heavy load. The house is now high and dry in a field near Crystal Beach and will complete the final leg of the journey Wednesday.
50 years ago
FM station KICC at the junior college went on the air for the first time with a test tone. The action came after the final sections of the tower and antenna had been put into place by students. Larry Bement was at the top of the 62-foot tower, Scott Crowe was in the middle, and Sue Gerlach was at the bottom. According to Richard Hill, advisor to the 1-watt station, test programming should start in about two weeks. The station is heard at 91.5 megacycles.
60 years ago
Enjoy our delicious Chuck Wagon Chow (Smorgasbord Candlelight Style). Saturday night, 5 to 8 p.m. All you can eat, $1.35 per plate. Bring Your Wife or Girl Friend In For A Real Inexpensive Treat. Kiddies under 12, only 75 cents! For the TV fans, we special pack chuck wagon orders to go. Chicago Café. “Unsurpassed Coffee.”
70 years ago
Ercel Nielsen, 13, will represent Loman grade school in the Koochiching County spelling bee set for March 24 in Littlefork. Parents of the eighth grade student are Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Nielsen. Ercel’s teacher is Roy Petrie. Winner of the county contest will advance to the state finals to be conducted in the Twin Cities later this spring.