Wednesday, March 25
15 years ago
Dave Csanda, senior editor of In-Fisherman, Inc., will be on hand to talk about fishing from 10 a.m. to noon at the Good Samaritan Super Bowl on April 2. Csanda recently received the prestigious Walleyes Unlimited USA Man of the Year Award for his contributions to sport fishing. He will be able to talk about fishing just about any species in the Rainy River and Rainy Lake areas.
25 years ago
The Rainy River Riders Saddle Club held its annual meeting at which officers were elected and a schedule devised for the upcoming season. Newly elected officers include: president, Katie Wilken; vice president Ron Sutherland; secretary, Anne Karsnia; treasurer, Laurie Mannausau. New board members include Lolita Moone, Ida Cook and Mike Romslo.
40 years ago
Florence Hubbard celebrated her 101st birthday Monday with a party at Falls Nursing Home. Approximately 65 people gathered for the party hosted by the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Hubbard was born in Spencer, Iowa… Brian Smith, one of two Falls wrestlers to advance to the state meet this season, accepts his letter and a handshake from Coach Dick Ostroot at Falls High School’s winter awards ceremony… The sixth annual meeting of the Rainy Lake Yacht Club was conducted, and officers for the 1980 season were elected: Pat Lindsey, commodore; Todd Williams, vice commodore; Patti Janssen, secretary; Onni Koski, treasurer; Todd Janssen, historian; and Brian Toder, Vern Reuter, John Bennett and Bob Crewson, directors in perpetuity. Refreshments were served and everyone agreed that the 1980 season will be the best one yet.
50 years ago
Ray North Road News by Mrs. C.S. DeBoer: Mrs. Rob Himes returned home from Wyoming, Minn., where she has been assisting at the home of her son-in-law and daughter, the Mr. Ronald Andersons, and getting acquainted with her new grandson, Jason Ronald. Mr. Himes motored to Wyoming to bring his wife home. Mr. and Mrs. Robert Breneman traveled to Sauk Rapids to meet their daughter, Sharon, to bring her home for Easter. Sharon is a member of Concordia College Chapel Choir of St. Paul and has been on a five-state tour, including Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.
60 years ago
The Border Figure Skating Club will present a revue, “Once Upon A Dream,” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Community Memorial Arena, Fort Frances. A cast of 114 will take part. Among the junior members of the club are five girls from International Falls: Rebecca and Martha Enzman, Judy Kukuk, Debra Pugsley, and Anne Walter. These girls will be among skaters taking their place as jaunty majorettes, bunnies, twinkling fireflies and at the garden party.
70 years ago
Kathleen Beck, 13-year-old Northome student, was congratulated last night for bringing the Northome school into the winning ranks for the first time since the county spelling competition was established in 1946. Champions of other years were: Barbara Crawford, Loman, 1949; Audrey Rud, Border, 1948; Shirley Wheelock, Border, 1947; and Edward Banks, Big Falls, 1946. Audrey Rud won fourth place in the Minnesota. No other Koochiching contestant has gone that far in a state event.