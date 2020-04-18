Saturday, April 18
15 years ago
A 10-run, 16-hit attack from the Broncos’ softball team on Friday afternoon was plenty of offense for pitcher Kristie Kostiuk as the Broncos came home with a 10-1 victory over Mesabi East. Kostiuk pitched a complete game – a two-hitter – allowing only one run, striking out seven and walking three. On offense, eight out of the nine batters had at least one hit, and Kristina Meyers had two RBI. The big run producer of the afternoon was Erika Ciminski, who went 2 of 4 with three RBI, while Jena Gordon had three hits. The two through five hitters for the Broncos (Gordon, Katie Prettyman, Courtney Sherwood, and Ciminski) finished 9-16 with six runs, six RBI, a triple and a walk. As a team, the Broncos hit .444 on the day.
25 years ago
A snow Easter bunny, complete with carrot and Easter basket, greeted people along 10th Street… Falls High School teacher Bob Hilke was recognized as Educator of the Month by Kiwanis Club representative Nick Kantos and the Falls High School Renaissance Committee. Hilke, who taught 32 of his 35 years in education at Falls High School, teaches seventh-grade Industrial Arts, General Metals, Advanced Metals, Wood I and Art Metal.
40 years ago
The mail brought something special last week to Carl Lindhag – his official patent document from the U.S. Patent Office in Washington, D.C., for his invention of a facing and journal turning machine. Lindhag, maintenance supervisor in Boise Cascade’s Paper Division, explained that the device is used in opening paper mill digesters, which cook wood chips with chemicals under extreme conditions to produce pulp suitable for making paper. The new machine does the maintenance work in about half the time. In addition, repairs by the old method lasted a week to a couple of months. Now they last between one and two years.
50 years ago
There will be a dinner honoring all recreational hockey players today at 1 p.m. in Elks Hall. All players are reminded to bring their jerseys as pictures will be taken… Showing at The Royal, Fort Frances, 101 Dalmations… A power blackout affected businesses and homes in the International Falls area from 1:07 p.m. Sunday (April 19) through Monday (the 20th), prompting the publication of a special makeshift edition of The Daily Journal. The outage was caused when six utility poles between Second and Fourth Streets paralleling Second Avenue were ripped off in winds that gusted to 59 miles per hour. The blackout affected the downtown area down to the airport, excluding Carson Lupie, and west to Sixth Avenue.
60 years ago
A polio clinic has been scheduled for residents of the Littlefork area Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the old gym of the Littlefork-Big Falls High School building. The clinic for Big Falls is scheduled for Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. in the Community Building.
70 years ago
Entertaining? Buy Coke by the case! So easy, so welcome, serve ice-cold. 24-bottle case, $1.00. Coca-Cola Bottling Company, J. Bartkowski, 200 Sixth Street, ph. 44, International Falls, Minn.