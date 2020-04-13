Wednesday, April 15
15 years ago
U.S. Rep. Jim Oberstar, the ranking Democrat on the House Transportation Committee, is using his clout to funnel federal dollars into special projects in northern Minnesota. Critics say the system of earmarking funds is unfair and favors congressional leaders. For example, Oberstar, an avid bicyclist, has earmarked nearly $27 million for projects that involve bike paths such as the Paul Bunyan Trail in Bemidji.
25 years ago
Elsie Kaminski and Mary Marsh display some of the eggs that they design each Easter season. The Ukrainian women have been continuing the thousands-of-years-old tradition for many years – Marsh for 32 years, and Kaminski since age 7. Each completed, intricately painted egg represents hours of work, in some cases, many days’ work. Marsh usually begins working on eggs after Christmas, and continues through Easter.
40 years ago
A choir festival is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at Faith United Church. Participating will be choirs from First Lutheran, Zion Lutheran and Faith United Church of Christ. Respective choir directors are Janice Berg, Donna Barg and Jane Barthell. Each choir will present two numbers, in addition to performing a couple of numbers together. Providing individual selections will be Bob Hilke, Kathy Thureen and Brad Langton.
50 years ago
Three Northome High School students were honored at a school convocation on Friday, April 3, as winners of the Forest Fire Prevention Essay Contest. The competition, sponsored by the State Division of Forestry and Boise Cascade Corporation, was only open to senior English students at the high school. Brian Good, Jr., Northome, was awarded a $25 savings bond for his winning essay. Deborah Reiners, Mizpah, received a $10 cash award as second-place winner. The third-place winner, Ann Matheson, received a check for $5.
60 years ago
Nine area women attended a Girl Scout Leaders Conference in Eveleth on April 9. Those attending were Mrs. Richard Fox, Mrs. Ken Amick, Mrs. William Patterson, Mrs. Harry Steen, Mrs. Clifford Wagner, Mrs. Ed Rostie, Mrs. Harold Smith, Mrs. Jerome Jenson and Mrs. William Blanchard.
70 years ago
Ready for Summer! Spring and Summer High Fashions, Values to $18.98 in Wanted Dresses, On Sale, Saturday only, $4.95 to 7.95. Specialty Dress Shop. Smarter than smart buys for budgeteers!