March 7
15 years ago
Margaret M. Tippel, 105, of Northome, formerly of International Falls, died Friday morning at North Country Regional Hospital, Bemidji. Margaret was born August 27, 1899, in Rochlan, MI. She moved with her family to International Falls in 1911. The former Margaret Tessier was united in marriage to Louis Tippel in 1925. Together, they owned and operated several businesses in International Falls, including the Loyalty Theatre, the International Bakery and the Avalon Night Club. An upscale nightclub at the time, it was later destroyed by fire. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth (LeMorey) Tessier, her husband, Louis, and 10 sisters and eight brothers. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
25 years ago
Over the years, the Francis Einarson family has enjoyed its recreational property west of the Falls as a place to hunt, fish, hike, plant and cut trees. In the past two years, Francis and son, Thor, have become increasingly interested in pursuing the Woodland Stewardship Plan and subsequent inclusion in the “Tree Farm” system available through the Koochiching Soil & Water Conservation District. Tom Toratti, a forester with the district, presented Francis Einarson with the American Tree Farm System certificate as a result.
40 years ago
Lt. J.G. William Howard Readman, 25, U.S. Navy, died Feb. 25 of injuries received in an aircraft accident. He was born November 22, 1954, at Virginia. He attended Falls High School, where he was active in speech and debate, graduating in 1973. The following July, he entered the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He is survived by his parents, Harry and Harriet Readman, of the Falls; a sister, Mrs. Brad (Susan) Weum, of Woodbury, Minn.; grandparents Gary and Edna Deneen, of the Falls; maternal grandfather, Howard Gihlistrom, of the Falls, and one uncle, Gary Readman, of the Falls.
50 years ago
The Art Scholarship fund campaign of the International Art Association received a head start through a $250 contribution by Boise Cascade Foundation. R.N. Douglas, industrial relations manager, made the presentation to Mrs. Shirley Kocinski, a director of the association, and Ray Berg, chairman of the Fine Arts Department, Rainy River State Junior College. Representing the art clubs of both International Falls and Fort Frances, the association hopes to raise at least $500 to provide scholarships for summer art courses at Rainy River State.
60 years ago
Aad A. Tone, 88, prominent pioneer attorney of Koochiching County, died at noon today in a Minneapolis hospital. Born in Estherville, Iowa, in 1971, Mr. Tone resided there until he was six years of age, when a grasshopper plague forced his parents to move to Gillman, Iowa, where he was raised. Mr. Tone received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Minnesota in 1899 and graduated from law school in 1901. Following his college graduation, Mr. Tone arrived in Northome, then known as Phena. The southern Koochiching County town consisted of 25 houses and several stores in those days. In 1904, Mr. Tone was elected commissioner for Itasca County and served until the division of the county in 1907. When the pioneer attorney arrived in this county most of the land belonged to the government. He assisted in the organization of townships and villages. On last June 13, Mr. Tone had the honor of attending graduation ceremonies at the University of Minnesota in which his granddaughter, Mrs. Morse, the former Ancy Tone, received her degree in law.
70 years ago
Mizpah News by Mrs. E.F. Olmschenk: Mr. and Mrs. Charles Foster and sons, Wyman and Tommy, of Bovey, were visitors at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Foster. They have recently returned from a trip into Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The American Legion sponsored a canasta and whist party at the hall, proceeds going to the heart fund. Mr. Joe Gilligan returned Thursday from Lomond, Alberta, where he spent the winter months with his mother.