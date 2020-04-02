Saturday, April 4
15 years ago
Borderland Catholics followed the passing of Pope John Paul II last week with a mixture of sorrow and appreciation for the life he led. Falls teacher Sue Nordquist accompanied a group of area students to Italy in 2000 during the Year of Jubilee. The group received a papal audience, Nordquist said. “It was life-changing,” she added. “He was specially known for his connection to youth.”
25 years ago
The Littlefork Community Building reached the point of no return on Monday. The demolition is the final chapter in the history of the 70-year-old structure, and the beginning of a new era in the life of the community. The first building constructed on the site was an Odd Fellows Hall. That building lasted for about two years, and was destroyed by fire. A new building was constructed on the site in the mid-1920s, according to City Administrator Dale Peterson. The building was used for various community functions, including for dances, as a movie theater for many years, and as a rifle range, before being used as a community building. The need to provide handicapped accesses and the condition of the building is forcing the current City Council to consider building a new facility.
40 years ago
A “Spring Fever” talent show was presented Thursday afternoon in Backus Junior High School by and for ninth-grade students. Denise Gustafson and Margo Walters shared the mistress of ceremonies role. They introduced vocal and instrumental solos and group numbers, as well as dance routines, skits and a juggling act. Piano accompanists were Maria Turenne, Julie Crow and Keith Ladsten. Ed Chezick was in charge of sound technicians; John Taschuk and Billy Elliott, lights; Sharon Norton and Sherrie Bush, stage hands; and Nancy Nuthak was the coordinator. Judges were Mrs. George Boyum, Joe Belanger and John Langenbrunner.
50 years ago
Harry Davey’s Rainy River Reflections: My friend, the philosopher, was describing the thrill of watching the ice go out of Rainy Lake, and he made it sound like the symphony concert played against the backdrop of a glorious summer sunset. “One morning you look all around you and the lake is covered with a sheet of thin, rotting ice. Later in the day, if a slight breeze is blowing, the ice crystals make a tinkling, musical sound as they are bounced and jolted by the quivering waves. Sounds like an orchestra made up of mellow xylophones and heavenly harps. Then, all of a sudden, the ice disappears before your very eyes and bright blue water stretches out as far as the eye can see. I’ve watched many of them,” he said. “And I’ll never get tired of the scene if I live to be 100.”
60 years ago
Funeral services for John P. Decker, 80, who died Thursday at Falls Memorial Hospital, were held this morning at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Reverend Father Emmanuel DuPlaine officiated. Casketbearers were Robert Douglas, Fred Emlaw, Marvin T. Bolstad, George Ruelle, Joe Raymond and Lawrence Ruelle. Interment was the family plot at St. Thomas cemetery.
70 years ago
Come for the big FREE frozen food demonstration! International Harvester Freezers: Wednesday, International Falls, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Border, 8 p.m.; Thursday, Ray, 8 p.m. Art’s Furniture, International Falls’ Oldest Furniture Store.