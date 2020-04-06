Wednesday, April 8
15 years ago
The resumption of classes at Red Lake High School was postponed as federal agents and tribal police officers searched for a gun at the school in connection with the March 21 shooting. A total of 10 people died when a 16-year-old student went on a shooting rampage that began at his grandfather’s house and ended at the school. Seven students were injured. The new wing of the school, where the shooting took place, will be closed, and classes will take place in the old section of the school.
25 years ago
An International Falls woman is among area seniors being recognized with a Success Over Sixty Award by the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging. Dorothy Iraci will receive the Volunteer for Service Organization Award on April 27 at the Options North Expo at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. In nominating Iraci, the Koochiching County Council on Aging noted that it was difficult to think of volunteer projects that Iraci is not involved in, but they include stewardship at St. Thomas Church, a cook at St. Thomas League, an officer of the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Margaret Mary, coordinator of the CROPS grocery program, coordinator of the Widowed Persons Group, a 49-year member of Women of the Moose, a volunteer and a representative of the Koochiching County Senior Center and 45 years of service with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
40 years ago
Galipeau’s Cooking School: Courses in Chinese cooking and gourmet food preparation, April 9, 10, and 11… Daniel Ballan, a student at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, received the D.J. Robertson Award for earning a “Straight A” average for the first semester of the 1979-80 academic year… Matthew Law, International Falls, a student at North Dakota State University studying engineering and architecture, was named to the winter quarter dean’s list… Marcelle’s Aerobic Dancing and Movement, last session before summer.
50 years ago
Falls native Catherine (Kay) McHugo Cann, who now lives, writes and paints in Fargo, N.D., recently had a one-man show in the Memorial Union, Alumni Lounge, at North Dakota State University, Fargo. Richard Szeitz, reviewing the exhibit for The Sunday Forum, especially mentioned Mrs. Cann’s “Spring Thaw,” “Minnesota Hills,” and “Early Winter” as reflecting her love of the Upper Midwest and her ability to characterize its beauty throughout the seasons. The Falls Public Library was the setting for an exhibit of 33 paintings by Mrs. Cann April 20 to May 2, 1969.
60 years ago
Falls pioneer Victor Soboleski, 73, Liberty Addition, died early Saturday morning at Virginia Municipal Hospital. He was born on December 24, 1886, in Austria. He emigrated to Canada in 1908, coming to the Falls from Baudette in October of 1917. He was married to the late Mary Cegeslnicki on January 10, 1914 at Rainy River, Ontario. He is survived by four sons and seven daughters. Soboleski was a retired M&O Paper Co. employee working at the sulphite mill until his retirement in February, 1954.
70 years ago
