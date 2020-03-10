Wednesday, March 11
15 years ago
A bear and a DNR forester came face-to-face in the Lindford area a few weeks ago. Adam Munstenteiger was laying out roads for a timber sale when he encountered a bear that he described as “ten feet tall if I was a foot.” “I’ve seen my share of bear,” he said, “including many encounters with the predictable dumpster bear on trips between Grygla and Bemidji, but I’ve always had the luxury of a vehicle for protection. On this day, however, there was nothing between the animal and myself except 30 yards of easy trotting dozer line,” he continued. Adam described being uncertain as to what to do as the bear approached, but ended up mouthing a silent name, when finally the bear trotted off into the woods. “I stood there, motionless save for my pounding heart, for a good couple of minutes… I’m no dare deviling bear expert. I wouldn’t recommend my tactic in the summer time, or on any animal not mostly asleep. But I will tell you this. Standing there and doing nothing isn’t the worst thing you could do when confronted with a bear in winter.”
25 years ago
The trip is over and the memories will fade, but as time passes on the island of Guam, Wallace Haglund will likely be remembered for his gift – a handcrafted grandfather clock. Haglund, a Navy medic during the invasion of Guam in 1944, completed a return trip there last month to present the gift, fulfilling his dream of memorializing the Navy hospital corpsmen of the 3rd Marine Division, who died there. He received the Ancient Order of the Chamorri, an honor bestowed to visitors of Guam who make a significant contribution to the country.
40 years ago
Fort Frances High School hockey players load up for the long ride to Toronto and the provincial hockey tournament. The Muskies, who have a 30-1 record, begin tournament play Thursday… All four incumbent aldermen have filed for re-election in their wards. As of this morning, Gary Sullivan, Jack Murray, Pat Roche and Bob Anderson had submitted their names, according to City Clerk Sterling Houglum. So far, only Sullivan is being challenged. Ed Bernath filed Monday for Third Ward. Bernath was one of three finalists for appointment to the vacant seat. After Sullivan was appointed, Bernath indicated he was still interested in seeking the seat. Mayor Bob Bennett also has filed for re-election.
50 years ago
Journal Photographer Joe Gust was handing out cigars and candy bars this morning by way of announcing the he and his wife, Mary Nell, have a new daughter. The 7 lbs., 12 oz. baby girl was born at Falls Memorial Hospital this morning. Anxiously awaiting their sister’s coming home are two brothers, John, 8 and Joey, 7 and two sisters, Janice, 5 and Jill, 3. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ed Simon, Loman Route, and paternal grandmother is Mrs. John Gust, 707 6th Street.
60 years ago
A mother of seven from International Falls was notified that she is a runner-up in the Mrs. Minnesota contest. Mrs. Gerald (Donna) Gambino was notified that she will be invited to the event as a guest. While Donna is away, her mother, Mrs. William C. Wagner, is at the Gambino home to care for the children: Deborah, 8; Kathleen, 7; Michael, 6; David, 5; Paul, 3; Constance, 2; and Jayne, five months. Sharing the good news of his sister’s selection is William L. Wagner, Big Falls teacher.
70 years ago
‘Gas Buggy’ of 40 Years Ago: Horseless carriages made their appearance in International Falls about 1910-’11 but their use was limited to a few blocks of city streets and a mile or two of country road, hardly ever passable. The George Holler car, a Reo with right-hand drive, is said to be the second auto in town. (Mrs. Holler was the former Lizzie Kahle.) Nels Olson, now retired president of International State Bank, is generally credited with owning the first car here. It was a Ford, for which he had the agency. Prior to 1916, all cars were shipped in by rail because trails to the range cities and Bemidji were impassable.