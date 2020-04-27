Wednesday, April 29
15 years ago
The Bronco boys baseball team came away with a 11-0 win over Deer River in six innings on Thursday. Wes Olson and Brett Bahr combined to pitch six shut-out innings and the Broncos’ offense put up six runs in the fourth inning to go up 9-0 and put the game out of reach. In the six-run fourth, Bahr, Mike Wilson, Dean Kuckkahn, Ty Boyle, Brandon L’Heureux, and Riley Burnell each had a single to help produce the six runs.
25 years ago
Falls High School seniors Chris Schwiderski and Candace Hauge were named Students of the Year during a dinner at the Elks Lodge on April 24. In addition, scholarships were presented in a brief ceremony following the dinner. Scholarship winners are: Todd Matson, Rachel Johnson, Candace Hauge, Mary Frederickson, and Jena Anderson… Shayne P. Stillar has been named a finalist in the 1995 Minnesota Community Television Awards in the category of documentary for producing a video program entitled, “O’Hara Peace Bell.” He is the son of Pat and Jacque Stillar of International Falls.
40 years ago
The Timberland Café, featuring the hearty fisherman’s breakfast! A long-standing tradition now has a new twist. Helen’s Café, a favorite of fishermen for early breakfasts, is now the Timberland Café, run by Ed and Bert Karasek. Ed and Bert are originally from the Chicago area, but the lure of the north woods was too great for them, so they packed their bags and headed north. The Timberland Café opens at 6 a.m. every day but Sunday to serve fishermen before they head out to Rainy Lake after those famous walleyes. Ed and Bert have redecorated the café, expanded the menu, and brought new vitality to the café. The Karaseks also will run the Frontier Real Estate Company at the Timberland, 510 Third Avenue.
50 years ago
New Bronco captains for the coming season gather around guest speaker Bob Murray after last night’s sports banquet. The new captains are: Dave Palm and Wayne Carrier, cross-country; Mike Lucca and Mark Koerbitz, baseball; Bob Murray and Pat Lonergan, track; Rich Thompson and Charles Kocinski, basketball; John Holler and Randy Blake, wrestling; John Prettyman and Mike Holland, hockey; Robin Johnson and Robin Foss, football. Missing is Jeff Lindvall, golf captain.
60 years ago
Coming to International Falls for the 50th observance of the Papermakers Union is proving to be a sentimental journey for Matt J. Burns, a charter member of Local 159 who rose in the ranks to serve 14 years as International president. Burns is a guest of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Reich, who live on the shore of Rainy Lake in Ranier. Leaving the Falls after 20 years, Burns became active in organizational work and in 1930 he became president of the international United Papermakers and Paperworkers, a position he held for 10 years.
70 years ago
Annual Spring Supper, sponsored by St. Columban’s Catholic Church, of Littlefork. Sunday, April 30, 4:30 to 7 p.m., in the church parlors, Adults, $1.00, Children, 50 cents.