Wednesday, April 1
15 years ago
Now introducing regional jet service to and from International Falls! Numbers of people flying into and out of Falls International Airport (INL) are steadily increasing and are nearing pre-911 numbers. In 2004, 20,862 flew into and 21,227 people flew out of the airport. Airport commission chair Bob Anderson said he was surprised at the announcement. “They said they were looking at it, but I was surprised it came (so soon),” Anderson said. “It certainly is exciting, both for the community and for the airport.”
25 years ago
The regular meeting of the International Falls Art Club was held March 14 in the art room at Rainy River Community College. The meeting was called to order by President Barb Gray. Phyllis Kuluvar presented the treasurer’s report. Cheryl Skurkis reported that the grant application for the Marva Harms workshop was submitted. A short discussion took place regarding the spring art exhibit. Kay Arnold offered to check on available dates at the Ranier Community Building. Art Club members and any other interested parties will participate in an art exhibit at the All-Class Reunion. Meda Jeanine Trompeter, Arnold, Skurkis and Barb Albert volunteered to work on this committee. Following the business meeting, Jim West conducted a session on drawing.
40 years ago
The ice begins to slowly leave Rainy Lake as the sun sets on another warm day near the boat docks behind Harry Erickson’s store in Ranier… Terry and Janice Glowack announce the birth of their first child, a daughter, Melissa Lyn, born Thursday at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Alvin and Grace Armstrong, Fort Frances, and paternal grandparents are Helen Glowack, of Blackduck, Minn., and Al and Alma Glowack, of International Falls.
50 years ago
“Meet Your Candidate” meeting is at 7 p.m. Friday in the Falls Community Building sponsored by the Mrs. Jaycees. Those unable to attend may hear the live broadcast over KGHS. Warren Karlstad is moderator and Mrs. Marvin Mitchell is timekeeper. Coffee will be served by Mrs. Jaycees. There will be a question-and-answer period between Falls citizens and Dick Walls, Bob Anderson, Ray Severt, Urban Kerry, Kurt Eisenach, Tom Savard, Robert Bennett, Jack Franz, Dr. A.T. Banen and Robert Richmond.
60 years ago
Dedication services of the $130,000 Bethlehem Congregational fellowship hall and education building will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the church sanctuary for members of the congregation and friends. Words of greeting will be extended by Raymond A. Nelson, chairman of the building committee. Mrs. Robert Pearson is Bethlehem organist and Mrs. Thomas Barthell, choir director. The choir anthem will be “Hark! Hark! My Soul!” with solos by Mrs. Raymond V. Anderson and Mrs. Harry Davey.
70 years ago
Business Barometer: Mando Industries, Freight Movements, International Falls, Fort Frances: Products Shipped, 41 Cars; Products Received, 17 Cars.