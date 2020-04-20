Wednesday, April 22
15 years ago
Senior captain John Winkel and the Littlefork/Big Falls Vikings baseball team picked up their first win of the season on Thursday with a 15-5 victory over Cook. The Vikings scored in every inning but the fourth and only needed six innings to win the game. Pitcher Craig Kennedy and centerfielder Jim Wento led the way in the three and four spots in the lineup.
25 years ago
Ray News: Valio and Marge Johnson and Florence Pearson attended the forestry dinner at Island View Lodge on April 6. Lelia and Clayton Stevens are back home after wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona. Pastor Ed Counihan and Rita Counihan, of Orr, joined Lila and Willard Breneman for dinner at Barney’s Restaurant. They topped the evening off with dinner at the Bloyd Breneman residence. Lila and Willard Breneman had dinner and spent the evening at the Irwin residence on April 9. The Northwoods Bible Church was host of a party in honor of Florence Carlstrom’s 90th birthday on April 9. Einar Sundin is “batching it” while Margaret Jean Sundin is watching over Mike Sundin’s kids until the parents return from a trip.
40 years ago
International Falls sent 19 batters to the plate in the first two innings as it rolled up a 9-0 lead, pulled its starters and coasted to a 16-3 win against a youthful Tower-Soudan team. Reserve catcher Dan Thorstad collected two hits for the Broncos, while regular center fielder Chris Winter, who was 1 for 2, reached base and scored on all four trips to the plate. Winter helped himself to three stolen bases. Senior second baseman Tom Rolando, regular catcher Rob Moone, and reserve first baseman Ron Anderson also were unstoppable. Each scored twice in two plate appearances. On the mound, Randy Olafson faced only 10 batters in the first three innings, pitching hitless until Greg Heikkwen opened the fourth with a triple. Olafson fanned six and walked two. Mike Musich cleaned up by retiring the side in order to close the game by the 10-run rule.
50 years ago
Two of the six chefs for the Hospital Charity Ball of Friday evening are Nello Coran and Jack Robb. Assisting them will be Nello’s wife, Gertrude, Mr. and Mrs. Marlo Coran, and Donovan Dilworth. The ball, whose theme is “Tulip Time,” begins at 9 p.m. in Union Hall and the supper of turkey, ham, baked beans and potato salad will be served at midnight. The Joe Plummer five-piece orchestra of Bemidji will play for the ball.
60 years ago
Spring Opening! Barone’s A&W Root Beer Drive-In, new car ports for 16 cars! Serving chicken in the basket, shrimp, and many other sandwiches, all piping hot for your enjoyment. A&W Root Beer, Served and Enjoyed for 40 years.
70 years ago
Menu for Sunday: Roast turkey, roast pork and beef. Saturday noon: Chicken and dumplings, steaks, pork chops and chip steak, fresh pike. Open Saturday evening until 1 a.m., Len’s Lunch. Highway 53.