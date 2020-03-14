Saturday, March 14
15 years ago
The Men’s League Hockey Tournament at Kerry Park and Bronco Arena was held Friday through Sunday. Taking first place in the Larry Ross Division was Stryker Medical, while Nagurski Oil finished in second place. The Jim Thompson Division (30 and over) was won by Holiday Inn/Boyum Construction, while the Metro Mallards took second place. The Dunn Sampson Division (40 and over) was won by Frank’s Taxidermy, of Eveleth, while Corrin’s Kings took second place. And the Buck Riley Division (50 and over) was won by the Old Codgers with Bemidji Mild Wild taking second.
25 years ago
The Rainy River Community College women’s basketball team last weekend captured the 1995 National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Championship. Team members include Karen Helleloid, Autumn Raeker, Rachel Olsonawski, Nicole Flick, Kerry Zub, Coach Dieter Humbert, assistant Shamel Hicks, Gina Hinton, Lawanda Williams, Brenda Williams, Valerie Harris, Charlotte Schelonka and manager Veda Crowder.
40 years ago
The Koochiching County Board will meet at two sites on Tuesday in an effort to reach more people. The board convenes at 1:30 p.m. in the courthouse and it will meet until about 4:30 p.m. It will reconvene at 7 p.m. in Indus School… Harold’s for Her and Country Roads, two women’s clothing stores in the International Mall, changed owners this week. Ken Keller, of Export’s, Inc., purchased both stores Tuesday and reopened them Thursday.
50 years ago
The oil painting, “Trapper’s Cabin — — Rat Root River” by Judy Blais, local artist, whose work is becoming well-known throughout the United States, was awarded to George A. Barber. The award was held at the regular monthly meeting at the VFW Post Home by Post commander, Bill Anderson, and the Ladies Auxiliary members. The artist was present as a guest. Mrs. Blais today announced that once a year she will paint and donate a painting to a local cause. This summer she plans to paint a large oil of Rainy Lake and Eight-Mile Island. Recipient of the summer’s painting will be Recreation Hockey.
60 years ago
Two big walleyes, seven- and eight-pounders, are held by two Falls anglers after a successful jaunt to Jones Lake last Friday. At the left is Steve Halvorson and at the right is Dr. D.P. Bryan. Both fish were entered in the Gateway Trading Post contest and will be frozen and taken to Minneapolis next month to be featured in the Northwest Sportsmen’s Show.
70 years ago
The Specialty Dress Shop opened its doors for the first time today at its new location, 321 Third Street, former business place of McCormick’s Café. Shoppers entering the new dress shop were being presented roses by Miss Eleanor Cline, proprietor. A balcony at the rear of the store provides office facilities for Miss Cline and working space for Miss Lorna Currie, seamstress, who handles alterations. On the sales staff is Mrs. Edgar Terry and Mrs. Lawrence Lepper. Miss Eda Lee, proprietor of Lee’s Hat shop, 305 Third Street, will continue to do business at that address. Miss Lee established her shop in 1919. In addition to carrying several well-known lines of millinery, Miss Lee also makes many of her hats.