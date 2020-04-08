Saturday, April 11
15 years ago
The Bronco boys track and field team is on a roll after finishing first on Friday at Bemidji State University in the Little Amik Meet No. 2. The Broncos routed four other teams in the meet, coming away with nine first-place finishes. Junior captain Jordan Hedlund led the way with first-place finishes in the 55-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, and the long jump. He also was a part of the winning 4x400 meter relay team along with Rhegy Gelo, Jacob Larson and Robert Youso. Other top performers were Bryce Hjelle in the 55-meter hurdles, Max Ducharme in the discus, Daryl Perrault in the shot put, and Youso in the 800-meter run. The last first-place finish was the 4x200 run with Jeff Anderson, Rhegy Gelo, Allan Demuth, and Marvin Gorden teaming up.
25 years ago
Fifth- and sixth-grade math students are representing Falls Elementary School at Math Masters Regional Competition this spring. Members and coaches of the fifth-grade team are: Anne Zika, Marissa Paulson, Jennifer Prettyman, Nicole Soboleski, Shandi Alleman, Coach Renee Soboleski and Coach John Prettyman. Sixth-grade team members are: Amy Johnson, Molly Westom, Justin Carney, Mike Boyum, Eric Helleloid, and Jake Hull. Coaches are Mike Carney and Burton Helleloid.
40 years ago
Once again it’s time for The Daily Journal Ice-Out Guessing Contest, and this year, six of Borderland’s finest have volunteered to lay their reputations on the line in this fifth annual contest for the foolhardy. They are: Linda Milette, May 2: “The mallards have it that the ice is ‘quacking’ up;” Steve Takaichi, May 5: He vacillated between May 5 and 6, favoring the 6th “because it’s my day off;” Jimbo McCarthy, April 28: “The ice will go out of the lake promptly on April 28. The sucker is never wrong;” Harry Oveson, May 5: “If we get some sun, and the ice honeycombs, it may go out a lot sooner;” Tom Ritter, May 3: He started explaining why the lake would clear that particular Saturday, then stopped with an “I’m telling you too much;” Mary Jane Swendsen, April 27: Hector, the dog, assisted her after careful scrutiny of the river.
50 years ago
Gibson’s Discount Center Weekend Coupon Specials: Furniture Polish, 57 cents; Oven Cleaner, 49 cents; Frisbee, America’s Favorite Game of Catch, 47 cents; Hylander Custom Head Rest, $2.07; Rippin Good Cookies, regular 29 cents each, five for $1; Great Neck River Jaw Wrench, $2.47; Foam Back Tablecloth, $1.67. Fourth Avenue at Second Street, International Falls.
60 years ago
The Border City Council was advised last night that construction of a municipal water tank would offset a number of corrections needed in the distribution system. The aldermen also were informed that the proposed improvement would undoubtedly boost the rating given the local water supply by the Minnesota health department into the “gold plated” bracket – above 90 percent. The Mando paper company is extending for another year the agreement to supply the municipality with water from the company-owned tank.
70 years ago
Radio Repair, Motorola and Bendix Sales and Service, Wolk’s Radio Service, 407 Fourth Street. Ph. 833M.