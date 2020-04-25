Saturday, April 25
15 years ago
At least two International Falls residents are headed to Iraq with the 148th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group of the Air National Guard. Former Falls City Councilor Brian Briggs and resident Bill Dunbar are part of the more than 400 members of the Duluth-based fighter wing being deployed. It is the largest deployment of the wing since World War II. Briggs is command chief for the state of Minnesota but will be working as munitions chief. He said he will be responsible for the construction of bombs and missiles. Dunbar is a staff sergeant. As a fuel systems specialist, he will be responsible for working on fuel lines for the F-16 aircraft.
25 years ago
Ten area members attended the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) of Minnesota’s Eighth District at the Duluth Women’s Club in Duluth. Those in attendance included: Jean Manley, Koochiching County president, and Beryl Moxness, from Margaret Corell Club; Arlys Max, president, Waiva Menefee and Mary Ellen Ettestad, from Aquilo League; and Carol Johnson, vice president, Margaret Smrstik, Darlene Stoiber, Linnea Mannausau and Barbara Kriskopf from Rainy Lake Women’s Club.
40 years ago
Groundbreaking on an addition to the First Assembly of God Church on Highway 53 took place this week. Participating in the official ceremony were Rodney Mortenson, Bruce Reinke, Stu Olson, Harold Hostetter, Morris Shoberg and the Rev. Dan Johnson. The addition, 40 feet by 60 feet, will double the existing space at the church. The congregation has doubled in the last three years, Johnson said, citing a need for the space. He estimated construction will be completed in three months.
50 years ago
Approximately 300 Borderland, Fort Frances and Hibbing friends of William Findlay Cantwell, M.D., attended the open house this weekend in the Cascade Room of the Rex Hotel to pay tribute to the doctor on the occasion of his 50th anniversary in medicine. Falls pharmacists and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the event. Following the afternoon reception, the Cantwells were the guests of approximately 50 area doctors, pharmacists and dentists at a dinner party in the Holiday Inn. Dr. F.H. Walter was the master of ceremonies.
60 years ago
Ketola’s 55th Anniversary Sale, Still in Progress! Exceptional Values in Every Department!... Sale, Hi-Fi Records, Wonderful Entertainment for Every Family Member, Melody Shop, 339 Third Street, AT 3-8909.
70 years ago
Look! Tom! Dick! …. And hurry! Only $779 down. The 1950 Packard. Hodgdon Motors, 220 Fourth Street, International Falls. Phone 450.