Wednesday, March 18
15 years ago
The International Falls Figure Skating Club had a dress rehearsal at Bronco Arena Thursday afternoon. The rehearsal was for the 30th Annual Ice Show to be staged at the arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. This year’s theme is Foreign Exchange. Lacey Kostiuk and Lucy Nevanen practiced a routine together and a group of skaters practiced a ring movement… Local snowmobile racer Andy Wagner completed the season with all first-place awards at every tournament he competed in this year. In addition, he set three Central Minnesota Speed Association Circuit world records in three different classes this year with his three open modified sleds.
25 years ago
Six moose in Voyageurs National Park may help people manage forests better. The moose were captured and equipped with radio collars earlier in the month as part of a study that will determine how moose affect forests and how the forests affect moose. The five-year study is being conducted by the University of Minnesota and the Nature Resource Research Institute (NRRI). John Pastor, senior research associate with NRRI, said past research has shown that moose can change the composition of forests containing certain plants, such as aspen, which in turn affects the composition of the soil. “It’s astounding to us how much moose can affect the forest,” said Pastor.
40 years ago
Koochiching Men’s Garden Club met March 4 at the F.A. HIlke home. President Mike Blechinger outlined flower bed and ornamental projects the club will be interested in this summer. Petunias are being planted and will be ready in June, and peonies will be planted at the hospital. John Ettestad offered another project to the club regarding the approximate 90-foot by 5-foot space in front of the county historical building. Members agreed to help with labor and planning, and Ettestad was designated committee chairman.
50 years ago
Sgt. Maj. William Waugh has volunteered for his ninth tour of duty in Vietnam. Waugh, 39, has won a number of medals during his previous tours, including two Silver Starts, a Bronze Star and two Vietnamese Crosses of Gallantry, and has received seven Purple Hearts.
60 years ago
Down the Trail of Border History, 15 years ago: PFC Bill Howard, a member of the 20th Regiment, Fifth Marines, sent word to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Howard, 936 Third Street, that he is just about “The happiest guy on earth” having lived through 19 days of battle on Iwo Jima. The letter which his parents received this week is the first in almost three months.
70 years ago
Mrs. Edward Mercure is a spry little woman, especially alert and active for a lady approaching her 97th birthday. Though she now lives in Fort Frances, she ranks as a Minnesota pioneer because she and her husband homesteaded on the Rainy River, near Loman, in 1899. She makes her home with Mr. and Mrs. M. Champaign on Victoria Street, where she delights in seeing old friends and recalling experiences far beyond the memory of most living persons. Her record is an unusual one, because she has served a pioneer role on three frontiers – eastern Quebec, upper Michigan, and northern Minnesota. Mrs. Mercure has a remarkable memory of the happenings of almost a century and still reads, writes, and knits well, without glasses, and goes up and down stairs daily. As a housekeeper, Mrs. Mercure was “tops” with a partridge, a rabbit, and a bit of salt pork; she could produce a meal you would always remember. She is eagerly looking forward to the birthday party that her friends promised on June 10, when she is 97 years old.