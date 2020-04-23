When I first started rescue back in 2006, I heard a lot of bashing and judging people for surrendering their pets and for allowing their pets to run. This came from a wide community of rescues that I became involved with.
I didn’t understand it and went along with the crowd.
However, as I got to know people and hearing stories of the reasons for surrendering and reasons why so many pets were at large, the less judgmental I became and the more compassionate about helping them do what was right for their pets. Because of this behavior, more and more pets were dumped because people didn’t want to be ridiculed and judged. I felt that finding out the reason and offering to helping them fix the problem was easier and kinder than pointing fingers. Who was the problem here? Was it me? If I didn’t help, then yes I was part of the problem and not the solution. People do not need criticism, they needed help.
If someone needs to surrender their pet, please do not judge. Only know that there is a reason and it is not our job to figure out if it is stupid or not. It is up to us to help compassionately in any way we can. If you do not have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. If you are not in a position to help, call someone who may be.
If a pet is a habitual runner, it does not do the pet any good to just sit there and shake your head and say how irresponsible the owner is. Offer a way to help them figure out how to fix it. Please be kind. We are all neighbors in our quaint little town and being part of the solution is better than doing nothing at all. Offer to help in anyway you can. Just be there, even if you do not like them or agree with them. After all, it is for the sake of the pet, is it not? Together we can help save so many more lives.
For help you can contact Paws and Claws Koochiching County at 218-235-8735. We are also found on Facebook or email us at pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com.