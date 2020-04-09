With the pandemic on the rise, rescue still remains in tact, however the money doesn’t.
Grants are slow in coming, if coming at all, and donations are understandably down due to unforeseen circumstances with the economy. With our bank account slowly diminishing by emergencies, Paws and Claws will continue to help as much as we can, we will be limited to severe cases and circumstances.
Please forgive us if we have to say “no” from time to time until we can get through this crisis and our funds improve. We will continue to help re-home, transport and find rescues to help us. We will also be able to help with finding a pet for you. We will not be taking in any surrenders unless in an emergency when all other avenues are spent. Thank you all for your support, patience, and understanding.
‘Phoenix’
This beautiful boy is “Phoenix.” He is a 9-month-old bi-color medium haired cat that has a ton of personality. He also is poly dactyl, meaning he has six toes.
Phoenix was once adopted but was returned two weeks later because the home found out that he does not mode well with other cats or small dogs. Larger dogs are fine as long as they do not attack him. He is a very sweet boy and loves to parrot on your shoulder and his only desire is to get out of his cage and snuggle.
During this COVID-19 isolation, if you need a companion, you can adopt or even foster Phoenix if you have no other pets. He will definitely fill the gap of loneliness in this time of social distancing. He is currently being fostered in a COVID-free, healthy home.
If you are interested adopting or fostering, call Paws and Claws at 218-235-8735. You can email us at pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com or find us on Facebook.