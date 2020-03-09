This beautiful boy is “Phoenix.”
He is a 9-month-old bi-color medium haired cat that has a ton of personality. We should mention that he also is poly dactyl, meaning he has six toes.
Phoenix was forced to leave his new home when the landlord decided that there will not be any cats allowed. So now homeless, this corny clown is looking for a new residence.
He is playful and would love kids and he is even okay with dogs and other cats as long as you take introduction slowly as any normal newcomer needs. He is neutered and up-to-date on shots.
If you are interested or even thinking about a new roommate, call Paws and Claws at 218-235-8735 or email at pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Paws and Claws can also be found on Facebook.