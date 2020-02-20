What are we up to now?
“Sookie” is about 6-7 months of age, and so sweet.
She was one of many cats and one Guinea pig rescued from a bad hoarding situation.
We were asked to help house 10 of the cats, and Sookie was one of them. All of the others were transported to another rescue in Dayton, Minn., but Sookie remained behind as we have discovered that she is blind.
She was vetted at Rainy River Vet Hospital and she has all her needs met in foster care until such time that she is adopted to a non-chaotic home or transported to another agency where they can further her rescue and get her placed. She is healthy and we are working on her finding her litter box and food. All she needs is a routine of where things are and she will navigate just fine.
We named the Guinea pig “Willie,” and he has one eye. Willie is currently in foster care and after he is vetted, he already has a new home.
For any questions about what we do or how you can help, call us at 218-235-8735, email us at pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com or find us on Facebook. As long as there are pets and strays, rescue will always be right around each corner.